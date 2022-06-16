The ultimate goal of every ambitious young man is to be the hero who saves the day, and the lesson to this is to make the little things matter.

Today, about 400 million tons of plastic are produced. Plastic has become one of those little things that seem helpful/simplify life, but if looked at critically, it is slowly becoming the life consumer on our planet.

When plastic was discovered in 1846, it was a mistake by a chemist in Switzerland, Charles Schonbein. The demand for plastic increased as it was desired in many other forms like bottles, shoes, utensils and many others.

Plastic has penetrated every sector, and as of this day, plastic is attached to almost everything. Little did Charles Schonbein know that the accidental spill of nitric acid was not a heroic discovery. It was the deadliest mistake because he left us a huge responsibility to clean up the planet.

The hero in this story is not Charles Schonbein, who discovered plastic accidentally. Nor was it John Wesley Hyatt who won a wildlife conservation contest by inventing plastic pool balls. The Hero is you. We are now responsible for cleaning our planet and transforming it into what Charles and Wesley found before their inventions.

Every time you pick up that bottle, recycle or reuse plastic, you are the Hero that this planet deserves

#TaasaObutonde