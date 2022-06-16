Makerere University has been advised to ensure its flexibility to the demands of the industry and remain the summary of Uganda, an institution that is of national purpose.

The remarks were made during Makerere @100 Twitter Space that took place on Wednesday of June14 2022.

The space discussed and reflected on Makerere’s past century and deliberated on the way forward for its next 100 years.

The conversation was moderated by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nawangwe Barnabas and was joined by a panel that included Democratic Party’s president general, Norbert Mao; Dr Maggie Kigozi, the chairperson of the Makerere Endowment Fund and Makerere University’s 80th Guild president, Ivan Bwowe among others.

The engagement came as part of a series of events meant to commemorate Makerere’s 100 years and was hosted on the university’s official twitter handle.

The yearlong centenary celebrations are running under the theme “Leveraging 100 years of Excellence in Building a Transformed Society”.

The online discussion engaged the public on Makerere University’s rich history.

Mao reminisced about Makerere politics and said running for guild elections and forming alliances to win was memorable.

“We all loved these moments during our time. At university, you build foundational knowledge, the discipline of independent thinking and express what you’ve thought about freely. You make lifelong friends,” said Mao.

He said he spent more time reading history and classics despite being admitted to study Law at the institution.

He said protecting the green spaces in Makerere is as important as what is taught in the classrooms.

“I appeal to you, Mr. Vice Chancellor, to maintain Makerere’s green spaces. Let us rebuild the Ivory Tower as it were. Let us not allow Makerere to become a slum. Makerere is a brand,” he said.

Kigozi said Makerere gave her great education because with her degree, she managed to get jobs in Zambia and Kenya.

“The skills we got were undoubted. Makerere Endowment Fund gives Makerere alumni a chance to contribute towards renovating the university. You immediately get a receipt for your contribution, you just tell us where you want your money to go,” said Kigozi.

Ivan Bwowe said Makerere built them to be all round citizens.

“It opened me up to different people I have kept in touch with till today. It also opened many doors and opportunities for me. I came to Makerere for a degree but my life was changed forever from the experiences I got from the university,” said Bwowe.