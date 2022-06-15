At least three people have been confirmed dead following a head-on collision accident in Kachumbala village along Mbale-Soroti highway in Bukedea district.

The accident involved an Isuzu bus, belonging to Wanagon coaches registration number UAR 293M and a Nissan bus belonging to Gateway bus service registered number UAH 781Z.

According to Faridah Nampiima who is the Traffic Police PRO, the accident happened at around 09:40pm on Tuesday.

“The Gateway bus was travelling from Soroti side, while the Wanagon bus was from Mbale side,” Nampiima said.

“Two male adults died on spot while one female adult died on her way to Kumi orthopaedic centre, 35 victims of which 20 male adults, 10 female adults, four male juveniles, and one female juvenile were rushed to Mbale referral hospital and Kumi orthopaedic centre,” the traffic PRO added.

According to Nampiima, preliminary findings indicated that the the Gateway bus driver is responsible for the accident, having tried to overtake in the corner.

“The Gateway bus tried to overtake in the corner but failed to keep his near side hence knocking the on coming bus head on,” Nampiima said.