Rwanda is “not deterred” after the first flight due to take asylum seekers from the UK to the country was cancelled, according to the government spokesperson.

Up to seven people had been expected to be removed to the east African country.

But the flight was stopped after a late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) led to fresh challenges in the UK courts.

“We are not deterred by these developments. Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work. The current situation of people making dangerous journeys cannot continue as it is causing untold suffering to so many,” said Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo.

“Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country.”