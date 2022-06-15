Uganda Prisons Services has reported an incident where a prison warder shot dead a female guard before committing suicide at Kakiika prison in Mbarara.

According to the Prisons’ spokesperson, Frank Baine, prison warder no. 19015 Aloysius Chemutai, 28, shot dead prison wardress No.19109 Magdalen Adong, 24, of Prisons Academy and Training, Luzira and immediately after shot himself dead.

It is said that the incident happened on Monday while Chemutai who hails from Mbale had been deployed at one of the prison’s perimeters.

“The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022 at around 7:55pm while WDR Chemutai was deployed on sentry at the South East Parameter fence of the prison.” Baine said.

It is further believed that before the shooting, Adong who hails from Tororo district had been a girlfriend to Chemutai and had visited him since Saturday.

Baine noted that the bodies and the gun used in the murder incident were recovered following a gun shot sound which raised the concerns of the O.C and staff to mount an operation.

“Police was called in and the bodies of the deceased were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.”

Whereas information about the incident is still scanty, the Prisons mouthpiece said they would communicate further developments.