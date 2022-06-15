Following the after-effects of two years of covid-19 that saw the economy closing. MTN Group announced to revamp communities by empowering entrepreneurs aiming at driving economic recovery.

MTN Uganda, yesterday, launched its staff-driven Corporate Social Responsibility titled 21 Days of Y’ello Care with the aim of providing communities with digital skills training as well as boosting their economic activities.

MTN staff reached out to the businesses under Focus for Life Development link in the Kawempe Division of Kampala City as well as the Tesobar Deaf Carpentry workshop in Lira District.

The Kampala team was led by Joseph Bogera, the MTN Uganda Sales and Distribution General Manager while the team in Lira was led by Phillip Odoi, The MTN Uganda Northern region Business Manager.

Each of the two entrepreneurship communities received a cheque of Shillings 8,000,000 million to support their businesses.

They were also given wheelbarrows, rakes, hoes, spades, brooms, and reflector jackets to be used in keeping a clean environment. This followed a cleaning exercise undertaken by the MTN staff prior to the digital skills training and the relief package handovers.

Kakande Muhamad, the Vice Chairperson of Focus for Life Development Link in Kawempe, applauded MTN for lighting up the community with the generous giving.

The MTN Staff were tipped on how to make charcoal briquettes from the solid waste by members from Focus for life Development.

The Resident City Commissioner of Kawempe division Sulaiman Mulangira, thanked MTN for supporting and engaging in sanitation duties and upskilling the youths in digital services.

He also committed to partnering with MTN in its future projects.

Other groups that shall be supported include; the Masaka Diocese Youth, the Jinja based Tabulera Kawuma deaf carpentry, the disabled association of Fortportal, the Bunusya abarema twetungure association in Mbarara, the Glorious widows of Makindye, Missionaries of the poor in Rubaga and the Nakawa Market Vendors association.

According to Bryan Mbasa, the Senior Manager MTN Foundation, 21 days of Y’ello care is an opportunity to give back and be of importance to the community.

“When I contribute to this program, I am able to impact the communities where we live and this gives me an ability to fulfill my purpose in the country at large. This is a very good initiative,” said Mbassa.