Annette Nakiyaga’s name has been synonymous with outstanding marketing executions at Uganda Breweries Ltd, but she has now moved on to a totally different industry – banking.

Nakiyaga announced on her LinkedN page yesterday that she had taken on the role of Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank Uganda.

It will not be the first time a Ugandan bank fills a top marketing position with a person from the alcoholic beverages industry as Stanbic Bank hired Nile Breweries’ Daniel Ogong into its’ Head of Marketing role a couple of years ago and he has made the bank more visible in the social space.

Nakiyaga will mostly be remembered for rolling out UBL’s reserve and luxury portfolio, with marketing executions that used to have over 100 movers and shakers on the country in one room. Perhaps it’s one of the reasons, I&M, a bank that targets high network clients recruited her.

From a zealous fresh graduate who joined the brewery in 2010 as Customer Relationship Personnel to the Head of International Premium Spirits in 2022, her willingness to learn and innovative nature helped Nakiyaga rise through the ranks while at Uganda Breweries Limited.

According to her LinkedN profile, she joined UBL in 2010 as Customer Relationship Personnel, a post she held for two years before she was appointed the Key Accounts Manager in 2012. In 2013, Nakiyaga was appointed as the Luxury Consumer Engagement Manager and in 2017 she was made the Scotch Brand Manager before being promoted to the post of Head of Luxury Portfolio in 2018.

In her last posting at UBL, she was in charge of the International Premium Spirits & Ready To Drink Category.

“On 1st June 2022, I took up a new position with I&M Bank, Uganda, as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications. I am grateful to I&M for providing me this opportunity and I am incredibly excited to get started,” Nakiyaga’s LinkedN post read.

Nakiyaga further stated, “As I embrace this new challenge at one of the leading financial services providers in Uganda, I also leave Uganda Breweries Ltd with a mixture of sadness and pride. The feeling of sadness is obviously inevitable when you have to walk away from more than a decade of amazing relationships and awesome friendships. The pride I feel comes from the extraordinary successes we achieved together. My journey with UBL has been one of consistently delivering great performance and exceptional consumer experiences. These are qualities and capabilities I look forward to bringing to I&M.”

She in a special way showed her gratitude to the people that mentored and supported her during her stay at UBL.

“I am particularly thankful for the mentorship and support provided by these gentlemen; Mark Ocitti, Andrew Kilonzo, Nyimpini Mabunda, David Bagenda, Joseph Bogera and Rogers Kiseeka. And the ladies that always fixed my crown regardless; Florence Bamwine, Grace Nshemeire, Charity Kiyemba and Allen Nabwire Ssebugwaawo,” Nakiyaga stated.

She added on, “I am eternally grateful for your guidance and I cannot thank you enough for overseeing my evolution from an eager young graduate to the confident corporate conqueror. Everything you taught me, I have and will put to great use as I create new possibilities and unlock growth for the I&M brand in the only way I know to: relentlessly and passionately.”

Formerly Orient Bank, I&M Bank is an award winning Bank with a regional growing presence, best for forex, personal, business and commercial banking. It prides it’s self in introducing innovative products and services based on the needs of its customers.

Nakiyaga’s persona of ensuring customer satisfaction in every project that she handles will easily align with I &M Bank’s goal of ensuring that customers and shareholders are happy.

“I have been warmly welcomed by an amazing team at I&M and I’m glad to say I’m already fitting it. I have trust in the team, and together, we shall deliver exceptional results,” she further stated.