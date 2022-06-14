The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced extension of the period for registering all female residents at village level that will participate in this year’s women councils committees elections.

The registration process which began on June Friday, June 10, 2022 was supposed to close on Monday, June 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to the notice by the EC chairperson, Simon Byabakama, the commission has decided to extend the registration process for four more days.

Byabakama said the decision to extend the period was triggered by the increase in numbers of applicants since the exercise began.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, due to higher numbers of applicants at some registration centres since the beginning of this exercise and requests from the stakeholders in the electoral process, the Electoral Commission has found it necessary and taken a decision to extend the compilation (registration) period for four more days, starting from Tuesday, June 14 and ending on Friday, June 17, 2022, after which there will be no further extension.” Byabakama noted.

He further noted that the applicants will continue to be registered at registration centres in each village/cell throughout Uganda starting from 8am to 6pm, throughout the extended period.

According to Byabakama, this extension is meant to give opportunity to all eligible women to register if they have not yet done so.

Requirements for registration

According to EC, all women willing to register must be 18 years and above and must be residents in their respective cells or villages.

A person appearing for registration shall be required to provide information to the village election officials including; Names, National IDs/Application ID number, gender and age.

Byabakama further noted that the registration exercise will be free of charge adding that Friday, June 17 has been appointed as the cut-off date for registration of all applicants.

It’s worth noting that the participants shall be registered in a customized Register Book provided by the EC.