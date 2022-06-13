In the first two weeks of June, Uganda Revenue Authority(URA) has recovered Shs 75 billion from its enforcement operations, aimed at curbing smuggling.

In the operation codenamed, Zabike, over 50 cargo trucks carrying smuggled goods were impounded.

Speaking to the media, Julius Nkwasire Mponoka,the assistant commissioner Enforcement at URA said some of these trucks had forged number plates while others were conveying unconsumed goods among other reasons.

“Remember that those who are smuggling are killing our economy. If anybody is not paying the rightful tax, he or she is endangering our economy and he or she is frustrating the big goal of the government to supply services to the population,” he said.

He said some of these goods that are being smuggled to the country are from Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are closely working with our domestic taxes to ensure that we closely follow up where these things are manufactured but it is also not very easy. We are using both intelligence and cooperation with people who are selling these because if you have these drinks in your bar we impound them, “he said.