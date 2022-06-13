Mufti Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje and some officials at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) have been accused of trying to illegally convene an assembly to extend their tenure.

The UMSC general assembly is scheduled to take place on 26th-28th June 2022.

A section of muslim leaders told The Nile Post that if the assembly takes place, its outcome will be a total misrepresentation of the Muslim community.

“Article (2) of the current UMSC constitution prescribes that the life of the assembly shall be five years and the chairman and members thereof shall be eligible for re-election the tenure/life of the general assembly currently being used by Mubaje and accomplices ended and expired on Sunday April17, 2022 and was never constituted again,” said one of the leaders.

Sources within UMSC told the Nile Post that Mubaje and team are now moving around telling the Muslim faithful that tenure of UMSC current administration has been extended to expire on July 1, 2022.

“This is false, such an attempt would be criminal. Some members have volunteered information that Mubaje sent people with kitu kidogo [money] to collect signatures from some members of the expired general assembly. He is using their signatures as backing for his extension which is obviously illegal for being unconstitutional and being forgery,” the source said.

The source claimed that Mubaje and the team are concocting minutes of the general assembly without a sitting by using people whose mandate expired, something that needs “legal action to be urgently taken to end this joker in the institution”.

They urged members of the Muslim community to urgently bring these facts to the attention of President Museveni and to all muslim circles in Uganda for action.

“Imams, county sheikhs, kadhis must speak out against these inequities. Due to the corruption and failures at the UMSC Headquarters, each one of us is a suspect, members of management are suspects, regional kadhis and district kadhis are suspects because of our inability as leaders to deal with the real problem,” one of them said.

The group suggested that the government should freeze UMSC bank accounts until a constitutional order is restored.

UMSC speaks out

The spokesperson UMSC, Ashiraf Zziwa told the Nile Post that those groups making such allegations are disgruntled and some were expelled because of indiscipline.

“Well some muslims have tendencies of speaking about issues without research. Whatever is taking place concerning UMSC activities especially the election exercise is done strictly according to UMSC Constitution. We follow it to the letter and it is the reason why nobody has successfully managed to defeat the council in legal matters. So, be rest assured that we are the right track,” he said.