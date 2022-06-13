MTN Uganda over the weekend reaffirmed its partnership with the people of Bunyoro Kingdom as the monarchy celebrated the 28th coronation anniversary of Omukama (King) Solomon Gafabusa Iguru IV.

Following the signing of a collaboration agreement in 2019, MTN, last weekend handed over a cheque of Shs 30 million to support the kingdom’s initiatives at the Empango celebrations in Hoima.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows the lifting of restrictions on public gatherings that prevented the celebrations from happening over the last two years.

The cheque was handed over to the Bunyoro Kingdom officials at the Karuzika Royal Palace in Hoima by the MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited Managing Director, Richard Yego.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yego congratulated the Omukama of Bunyoro, who was not in attendance of the celebrations due to ill health, upon his peaceful and developmental 28-year reign.

“We are honoured to join the people of Bunyoro on this auspicious day that gives us an opportunity to celebrate the friendship between MTN and the people of Bunyoro Kitara. On behalf of MTN Uganda, I congratulate the people of Bunyoro for reaching this great milestone under the great leadership of Omukama Gafabusa who has fostered peace and overseen transformation in the region,” Yego said.

The Bunyoro Kingdom Prime Minister, Andrew Byakutaga, on behalf of the Omukama, thanked MTN for its continued support towards the kingdom’s initiatives.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to MTN for all the work they do in our communities to extend better services to our people here in Bunyoro and beyond,” Byakutaga said.

This year, MTN is set to sponsor the Bunyoro football tournament and bicycle race competitions between the counties of Bunyoro.