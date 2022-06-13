Uganda’s Edwin Pido has left for Panama to take part in the World School Individual Chess Championships.

Pido qualified for the event after ably dismissing all opposition in Africa to emerge in the first position at the Africa Individual Schools Chess Championship and also qualified to be awarded the FIDE Master title.

Pido will fly the Uganda flag and represent Africa at the world event. He is accompanied by his mother and hopes to make a positive impact at the World Schools event in Panama.

Uganda Chess Federation (UCF) is grateful to FIDE and Africa Chess Federation (ACC) who have supported the young talent with an air ticket which has overly enabled the trip.

All efforts by the federation to lobby for government support for the welfare of the team of two and the costs of the accompanying person have been in vain.

In Panama City, he will join over 450 participants from 36 countries who will be competing in 6 age categories (U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U17).

Pido, who is escorted by his mother Grace Bukirwa, left the country on Thursday at 17:30 aboard Qatar Airways Flight.

The tournament will be a 9-round game based on the swiss system. The first three will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze respectively.

The top three will also be awarded direct chess master titles according to FIDE regulations.

Other African countries that have sent representatives to the event include Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and Malawi.

UCF has not received any government funding this financial year but continues to lobby.

Preparations for the World Chess Olympiad set for 27th July 2022 to 10th August 2022 and the Africa Youth Chess Championship set for 2nd July 2022 are underway with equally no government support thus far.