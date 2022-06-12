It looks like another school will have to claim the students who were caught on camera twerking on their male counterpart’s laps or the Ministry of Education and Sports will have to finally reign in and take them on.

This is because Midland’s High School already disowned the students, saying the only belonging they have in the video is the bus in which the students danced.

The school insisted (with evidence) that the bus was hired to Lubiri High School which had to shuttle their students to the Jinja Agricultural show. They slapped an Shs1m receipt for the service on a strong denial statement.

In a rather turn of events, Lubiri High school has also stepped back, wondering whose students those are.

“There is a video circulating on social media involving misconduct of some students on a school bus. Lubiri High School however strongly distances itself from it and any involvement thereto,” reads in part Lubiri High School’s statement.

The institution added that it is built on imparting discipline and cultural norms to the young generation and that they cannot allow such behaviours.

“We therefore strongly condemn such behaviour.”