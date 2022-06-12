As Irene Namatovu’s Kuzaala Kujagaana song, one that celebrates womanhood and the pride of bearing children faded out, a female voice chipped in.

“It was an honour having you aboard this Uganda Airlines flight. We look forward to flying you in the future. Thank you,” the euphonic female voice said.

This wound up the one hour flight aboard Uganda Airlines that a group of about 70 Ugandans had taken as they viewed the country’s endowments from the air.

With air transport being one of the most expensive modes of transport, not only in Uganda but even in many other countries, can afford to fly.

Whereas many would be willing to at least fly to a destination near them, the expenses involved like air tickets, passports and in some case visa requirements for international travel make it difficult for them.

Fast forward, on June, 3, as Ugandans celebrated martyrs day, Vilakazi Safaris Limited, a Ugandan tour company, organized a special flight for Ugandans aboard the Uganda Airlines around the country’s air space.

These were to be flown around Kalangala and then Kasese to view the beautiful snowcapped Rwenzori Mountains, lakes George and Edward and the Kazinga channel among other features that make Uganda the pearl of Africa.

To make it easy, those willing to join the excursion were asked to part with shs550,000 and national IDs as travel documents.

Those without national IDs has the chance to use LC1 letters, driving permits or any form of identification document, other than the passports.

The flight

On the dot at two o’clock, a female vice welcomed passengers aboard the CRJ 900 Aircraft as the beautiful Emali song from the Ateso played in the background and this was followed by the famous Pilillli Yoo Leng song by Romeo Odong.

“Sit back , relax and enjoy the afternoon flight.”

It wasn’t too long when the journey finally started, to the excitement but also worry of many, especially those who had never flown .

One of the people in this category was 65 year old Mary Kasule Banura from Bwaise .

When the Bombadier first ascended into the air before it could follow a stead path, Banura was among the many who could not understand what was happening.

She could not help asking one person with whom she was seated, as the 65 year old woman grew fear on what could happen to the aircraft.

However, her fears were short-lived after the plane stabilized, but the questions continued.

“Is this one of the planes I always see in the air with blades flying near my home,” she asked, before she was corrected that the planes with blades are helicopters.

“This is my first time not only at the airport but also flying in plane. This is a rare opportunity to be seated in a plane that I have always been seeing in the air and admiring.”

Banura narrated to this writer of how her children paid for the trip to enable her fly around the country.

Amidst the flight, a male voice would alert the passengers of the various features that they would get a chance to watch via the cabin windows.

“We are now approaching Kalangala Island. We shall turn right and the island will be visible on your left,” the male voice announced.

Many could be seen reaching out to their phones to take photos and record videos of the beauty that Kalangala Island is, as seen from above.

The glittering sky blue waters were yet another feature to marvel at.

This was the case with Rwenzori Mountain, lakes George and Albert and the Kazinga channel.

To many on the flight, this was a chance to view some of the features they had only heard about in their social studies(SST) class in primary.

In mid-air, birthday and engagement messages were read to some of the couples on the flight.

The enjoyment however didn’t last long as the flight came to an end.

Anger

Many of those aboard the flight were left angry after realizing the aircraft had returned to Entebbe.

A couple of these passengers had to stay glued to their seats even after the plane had landed.

It took the intervention of the air hostesses to inform them that the aircraft had another flight and they were expected to move out.

Left angry, these said the flight was so short.

“I wish the journey could be extended for another hour,” a female voice was heard murmuring as she exited the aircraft.

“When you travel you learn many things. This is true with me. I have not only enjoyed but also learnt many things,” the 65 year old Banura said.

To Barbara Mugume, the flight was yet another opportunity to experience the country’s beauty.

“I am travel addicts and anything around travel works for me but this flight was an opportunity for me to view some of the features I had never seen from the air. It’s shameful how foreigners come here and tell us and or show us things that many of us locals haven’t seen,”Mugume said.

According to Sula Ssenyonga, whereas he is well travelled, this was yet another opportunity to experience what Uganda has to offer.

“The aerial view of Kalangala, Rwenzori Mountains and the Kazinga channel were a marvel to watch ,” he said.

Speaking about the flight, Robert Larubi, the digital marketing assistant for Vilakazi safaris Uganda said the flight was meant to provide an opportunity to ensure Ugandans tour their country.

“We think is an opportunity for scenic tours for Ugandans, especially those who don’t have specific destinations to fly to. It is another opportunity to have a chance to board planes and see places they could have seen via vehicles or read about in books,”Larubi said.

He noted that they are organizing a few more scenic flights before this year ends.

“We have more trips coming over on Independence Day, New Year cross over flight around Kampala to watch fireworks in the plane among others this year. We think this is an opportunity to boost local tourism.”