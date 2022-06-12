Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, has urged leaders across the country to drop any differences and grudges among themselves so that they can focus on serving Ugandans as one way of bettering cohesion and development.

Accompanied by the Budiope East legislator, Moses Magogo, Among was welcomed by congregants at Irundu town council, in Buyende district comprising district leaders, community members and cultural leaders from the Busoga Kingdom.

In her message at the sendoff of late Suleiman Abdullah Sooka in Buyende district, Among told mourners to desist from unhealthy competition and hatred as such tendencies plough ground for underdevelopment, poverty and obstruct welfare improvement.

“I want to urge all political opponents to stop fighting and work towards improving lives,” Among told mourners who included political and religious leaders in Buyende district.

Among lauded former Budiope legislator, Geoffrey Dhamunzungu for agreeing to reconcile and unite with the current area lawmaker, Moses Magogo.

Her message directly resonates with President Museveni’s persistent call to leaders demanding that they combine efforts to better the country’s welfare.

Among rallied the citizenry to strictly adhere to the safety measures against covid-19 as the Ministry of health tackles fresh growing cases across the country.

She cautioned on the strong need to observe ministry of Health SOPs so that the country does not suffer similar effects suffered in the last two years when the pandemic first struck.