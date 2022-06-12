Manafwa Deputy RDC, Kagenyi Lukka has decided not to enjoy the comfort of his office by combing sub-counties in his area of jurisdiction.

Kagenyi toured the areas of Buwagogo, Buwangani and Bweswa to sensitise them on neighbourhood watch with an aim of identifying criminals and fighting them straight away.

In his address to the different mwanainchi, the workaholic RDC challenged the residents to be part and parcel of the crusade that will free their communities of wrongdoers.

“The NRM government under President Museveni ushered in peace that we enjoy on a daily basis and in return you’re able to address issues of fighting poverty.However,once in a while,petty thieves want to destabilise our peace which we as his representatives cannot allow”, he said.

He appealed to locals to embrace government programmes since it’s one sure way of being part of the beneficiaries.

The RDC continues to interact with the different stakeholders as part of his familiarisation tour of the district.

He will move in all the 27 sub-counties and town councils that make up the administrative units of the district.

The RDC said he will ensure his crusade is an all inclusive campaign that will bring on board the CAO, town clerks, parish chiefs, sub-county chiefs such that supervision is water tight with no room for error in addition to having value for money from the government coffers.

At this pace,the sky seems to be the limit for the energetic deputy head of security in one of Umukhuka’s districts.