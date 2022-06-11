Midland High School Kawempe has spoken out strongly regarding an incident in which the school’s bus was filmed in the city jam while female students on board twerked on the laps of their male counterparts.

A viral video captured by passersby shows the school bus belonging to Midland High School on standstill in traffic gridlock. However, through the transparent windows, a couple of female students can be seen dancing atop their male counterparts, with all parties enjoying both the act and the fact that the bus is stuck temporarily so the journey elongates.

The students are said to have been going for the agricultural show in Jinja on Friday when they took time off to put on a show for the onlookers.

The video caused quite a stir, with different social media users calling for some form of an internal review in the school, as regards discipline and rules enforcement.

“If this is happening in the bus, what happens in their dormitories?” someone wondered.

However, Midland High School management has come out to distance itself from the students and their actions. The school says their only fault in this is owning the bus.

“These were not students of our school,” the head teacher FX Kyasa denied.

He also posted a receipt of Shs1m that was paid by Lubiri High School in Mengo to hire their school bus for the Jinja trip.

“Midland High School is built on a very strong Christian foundation and strongly condemns the behaviours of this kind. We very rigorously control our learning environment to ensure behaviours of this kind do not thrive,” Kyasa maintains.

Kyasa confirms that the school has been hiring out their bus time and again but it was an oversight not to screen the users.

“Our bus hire services will continue with a more rigorous screening of our clients and their on-bus passenger management,” he said.

Lubiri High School management is yet to comment on the viral video.