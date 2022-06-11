By Dr. Pontian Kabeera (PhD)

Almost a month ago, Daily Monitor Publications, run an opinion written by a particular Gawaya Tegulle. He used an insinuational metaphor of two boys one born in privileges and the other born and raised in absolute scarcity.

He doubles the one born in privileges as a declining prince and the one born in utter scarcity as a rising figure. Well, if time allowed, we would begin by defining “Declining” and “Rising” in relation to one’s patrimony.

Tegulle’s homily was clear on who is rising and who is declining, but so absurd that despite of the inaccuracies in his oration, his intellectual proficiency was ambushed and he forgot that “Rising” and “Declining” is a constant

in the life of humanity.

Well, from the scholarly perspectives, the two concepts would be further broken down to make them significantly revealing other than exposing the populace to these obvious biases.

I don’t think it’s bad that I was born and raised in Mityana and even if it’s bad, why would it be a problem to you who was born and raised in Kamwokya? If your father worked so hard and you were born in plenty, why would it be a problem to me whose father slept on duty and I was born glumly poor?

Why would you even blame me for being born in privileges? What is declining anyway? How does one decline when he has been trending in news since he was born?

I therefore find Tegulle’s tale of the weighing scale not only illogical but also lack grounds to support it.

Election 2026; how the privileged continue to rise

Tegulle’s metaphorical insinuations are hinged on political participation hidden in the ideas of decline and rise.

The requirements for participation in any electoral processes are clear. Whether born privileged or not, if one meets the requirements for any political participation, he or she can go on and take part.

Many sons and daughters of former heads of state in different countries have in the past taken up leadership positions and many have gone on to become very outstanding leaders in their countries.

Just few months ago, the people of Togo voted Faure Gnassingbé as the president for the third time.

Gnassingbé succeeded his father Gnassingbé Eyadema who was Togo’s fifth president.

Seven countries on the continent have had both father and son and one brother lead the country, countries like, Botswana, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Togo, Mauritius, and Malawi. In fact some of these if not all have been elected democratically by the people in their respective countries.

It is therefore important that Mr.Tegulle contextualize the declining privileged children.

We draft constitutions and constitutions are the lecture books for social order. If it allows all citizens who meet the requirements to take up leadership positions, why try so much to exonerate the privileged? Aren’t they legitimate citizens?

I keep hearing the boring talks of political dynasties, these have been in existence since history. Just as recent as 2001, George W. Bush was declared as the first contemporary president whose father President George H.W. Bush had also been elected president before.

As far back as 1825-1829, John Quincy Adams who was the sixth presidents of the United States served the country.

It should be remembered that Quincy Adams was the son to John Adams who was the second President of the United States of America.

The list can go on and on, for example in Asia more so in the East and South Asia, many daughters of former presidents have been democratically elected into the same offices as their dad and many have overwhelmingly served their citizenry.

We can cite out cases such as South Korean President Pak Geun-hye, former Philippines President Corazon Aquino, and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In Pakistan, in a rare occurrence, a husband took over from his wife, Benazir Bhutto. Clearly, we should be wary of characterizing political dynasties as an African phenomenon.

Therefore, comrades like Tegulle and people of like minds, need to challenge their minds in- depth, especially in appreciating facts holistically and avoid selective picking of facts in pretense of constructing a thought line.

Pontian Kabeera (PhD)

[email protected]