President Museveni has urged East African Community (EAC) armed forces to continuously promote the integration agenda as a great pillar for the social economic transformation of the region.

This remark was contained in his speech which was read by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for EAC Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga as she officiated at the closure of the 12th Edition of the EAC Armed Forces Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Gaddafi barracks in Jinja City.

Museveni indicated that prioritising integration will help each member of the EAC to benefit from the wider market and strategic security to manage both internal and external threats.

“Integration will introduce a bigger market and resources in the region,” noted the president.

He implored all EAC partner states to continue working together for the prosperity and security of the people.

“Independently each can’t guarantee its survival but together we can,” Museveni said.

Kadaga, in her personal remarks, noted that the community has directly benefitted from the purchased local food and hardware used to construct contingent camps.

She said that the joint training exercise shows that the defence sector has moved faster than other sectors in the integration of East Africa.