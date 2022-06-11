Over 100 people have taken part in the heroes day walk organized by Great outdoors as part of activities to celebrate the country’s heroes on July, 9.

As part of the activities, Great Outdoors and NTN a fitness outfit close to 100 people took part in a number of games including cycling , running and nature walks of 42km, 21km and 10 km where each participant was awarded a finisher’s medal for the successful completion of each course.

“I am a firm believer in wellness and health and will continues to avail such platforms where people can come improve their health and grow their networks” said Mutesasira Leonard the Managing Director Great Outdoors .

The event was also riddled with nature and conservation classes and this year the participants got a lesson in Bamboo propagation, value addition and firming from Andrew Ndawula Kalema from the Talent Agro Foresty farm in Luwero as he took participants through the various forms of potential value addition prospects of the tree.

“It has been an insightful discussion on bamboo and I hope to start with a few plants for myself and see where it goes” Ivan one of the participants said.

“With 60% of our forest cover having been lost over the last 30 years, the effects of climate change are becoming more and more serious and therefore it is of utmost that Biodiversity regeneration is embraced. So we believe that bamboo is one of the trees that provides us a definite route to regeneration” Mutesasira said.

The Great Outdoor Adventure is keen on environmental regeneration and change for betterment of the planet.