VICTOR TAYEBWA

In a bid to advance women’s leadership, empowerment and resilience in Uganda’s refugee response, the UN women together with the royal Norwegian embassy have renewed efforts to protect women and girls in Uganda.

Dan Mbazira, the deputy Interim director of the United Nations Women said refugee planning must be based on gender equality

“The programme targets 56,310 refugee and host community women and girls directly and over 1.3 women and men indirectly,” Mbazira said

He said through this programme, UN women will help in the construction of vocation training centres to cater for electrical engineering and plumbing training.

“UN women will construct women empowerment centers to provide multi sector services that will include vocational training for example plumbing, technical engineering in non traditional and skills area,” Mbazira concluded

The UN Women Resident Coordinator Suzan Namondo said despite the covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, they managed to help in the sustainable funding of the UN women activities.