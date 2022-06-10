Dancehall sensation Sheebah Karungi has said that Cindy Sanyu is not fit to lead the Uganda Musician Association (UMA), noting that the association needs someone who can unite the industry.

This week, the election of the new UMA executive flopped after the online system that was used for voting failed in the middle of the voting process at the main tally centre, at National Theatre in Kampala.

The system required artists registered under UMA to dial a number that was given during the voting time in order to vote.

However, in the middle of the day ,some artistes could not access the service, while some candidates contesting for UMA presidency could not tally their votes.

By the time the system failed, King Saha had 56 votes, Cindy Sanyu had 126 while Lord Bitemu had only 2 votes.

Karungi said Cindy has done nothing for the industry for the period she spent as the president of the association.

“Some issues are so surprising. If you are the president of UMA, you should not distance yourself from them. How are you going to unite us? Saha came to me and clearly explained to me his manifesto and what he wants to do for the industry.I understood him very well,” said Sheebah.

For Cindy, Sheebah claimed she has never presented her manifesto to musicians.

“Now how can we have the president who can not speak to musicians., someone who can’t unit us.We need a leader like Saha.He is the only one who can unite the industry. UMA needs some who is not arrogant,”she said.