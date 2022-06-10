In 2005, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni commissioned the Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development (PIBID) to kick-start the industrial commercialisation of Uganda’s bananas through research and development.

Today, Uganda’s matooke has been transformed from a subsistence crop into an exciting new line of food products for international markets under the Tooke brand.

Tooke products, which are based on patented technologies of Rev. Prof. Florence I. Muranga, are positioned to meet the demands of local, regional and international consumers.

Tooke products contain health nutrients like potassium, calcium, soluble fiber, vitamins and serotonin, and they are both fat and gluten free

The mission of PIBD is to offer rural farmers sustainable banana productivity, business and product process development, product quality assurance and safety, process/ product technology transfer and commercialisation.

The vision of PIBD is to establish a state-of-the-art banana processing enterprises in Uganda producing value-added matooke/banana products with competitive market strength both locally and globally manned by rural farmers and entrepreneurs

Services at PIBID

Instant Tooke Flour

Instant Tooke Flour can be used to make a variety of products such as:-

Products from Instant tooke flour

Tooke Meal

Tooke Porridge

Tooke Soups

Tooke chips and many other snacks

Tooke dumplings (Glosse)

Composite bread

Composite Cakes

Composite biscuits

Composite donots

Chapaties

Some of the well known facts about Matooke are:

Good starch properties: Good composite for wheat/raw material for non-wheat bakery products, good consistence for, soups, porridges, as binder in confectionery etc. Resistant to swelling-very shelf-life.

Potassium rich- approx 2%: Potassium good for healthy.

Gluten free/high starch content: Strong wheat substitute.

Virtually fat free: Popular trend among health conscious (international markets), Cholesterol free, Shelf-stable.

Sugar free: Popular trend among health conscious (international markets)

High energy density-in solubilised instant flours: Good as weaning food base for children/HIV/AIDS.

High Fibre (instant matooke flours): (8%)-health food.

Instant flours: –present novel convenient form for matooke.

For more information contact the Presidential Initiative for Banana Industry Development.

Plot 26A, Lumumba Avenue, Kampala, Uganda

O. Box 35747 Kampala

O. Box 35747 Bushenyi,

Tel: +256 41 4371050

Email: [email protected]

https://www.pibid.org/