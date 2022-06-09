Alliance Française de Kampala, a non-profit Ugandan association and cultural center dedicated to the promotion of the French language and culture has announced it will celebrate this year’s world music day celebrations in style.

The celebrations set for June 20, according to Alliance Francaise will at the National Theatre host Majnun and the Black Magic Sofas Sofas, a French-Senegalese group to perform alongside local artists in Kampala.

“We decided to hold this year’s celebrations on June, 20, a day before the international day in order to combine it with the jam session. The show will bring back togetherness among Ugandans who spent two years without going to concerts,” said Mellon Tumusiime, the communications officer at Alliance Française de Kampala.

She revealed that the concert will also legendary Afrigo Band singer, Rachael Magoola, Brian Aliddeki, police band, Sarah Vauclair and R’Afrika perform in a concert that will be free of charge.

Smadj- Dual concert

According to Patrice Gilles, the Executive Director Alliance Francaise de Kampala, the world music day celebrations will be preceded by another concert in which Tunisian born artist, Jean Pierre Smadja also known as Smadj will perform on June, 16 .

The musician recognized internationally for his signature blending acoustic and electronic sounds will perform in a concert to be held at the Alliance France offices in Kampala starting at 7pm.