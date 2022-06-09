Capital One Group (COG), in partnership with the Public Relations Association of

Uganda (PRAU), have today launched the first-ever survey on the state of public relations in the country.

The survey is meant will offer an excellent opportunity to public relations practitioners in the private and public sectors, members of the academia, journalists and other stakeholders to provide their views on how public relations is currently understood, the challenges the industry faces, how they are connecting with journalists, allocating budgets, measuring success, and using technology and tools in 2022.

The findings of the survey will be launched on July, 15 2022 as part of the commemorative events for the International World public relations day, a day dedicated to recognize and celebrate the public relations and communications industry, and build a unified global agenda towards making the world understand and utilize PR better.

The findings will also assist PRAU create a strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues raised from the survey as the industry seeks statutory recognition from government.

“We are convinced that the findings of this survey will set a clear path of where the industry

needs to improve on while contributing to the strategic growth of public relations in Uganda,” said Charlene Mugalula, the Public Relations Manager at Capital One Group.

The PRAU president Stephen Mwanga could not agree more .

“As the governing gouncil of the Public Relations Association of Uganda, we are honoured to partner with Capital One Group to launch this project that we strongly believe will greatly contribute to the association’s effort to streamline PR practice in the country. This is part of the GCs strategy to institutionalize the public relations industry in Uganda,”Mwanga said.

“We are committed to ensuring this activity is executed in one month. And as usual, we call upon our

fellow professional colleagues to fully participate in this survey, whose findings, we are strongly

convinced, will greatly contribute to the growth of the PR industry.”

The survey will target PR practitioners or specialists as respondents from both the public and private sectors and members of professional associations such as the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), the Government Communicators Forum (GCOF), Members of Chartered Institute of Public Relations, Uganda Marketer Society (UMS), Uganda Journalists Union (UJU), the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) and members of the academia among others.