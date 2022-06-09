President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces is set to meet the country’s security chiefs, the Nile Post has learnt.

Museveni who is camped in Kapchorwa as he commands intelligence led operations to nip in the bud, the threat of re-insurgence of cattle-rustlers in Karamoja region met with security organs including UPDF, Police, RDCs, ISO spies and UWA officials over the security situation in Karamoja which has affected the neighbouring regions of Teso, Bugisu, Sebei and a spill over in Kenya at the State Lodge in Kapchorwa.

This website has learnt that the commander in chief will also meet security chiefs in charge of the regions of Elgon , Karamoja, Lango, Rwenzori and Western Uganda and the meetings will be held in the respective regions.

“He will also meet the air force,” a source in security circles told this website.

It is expected that the meetings will include spies from ISO, RDCs, Police and UPDF chiefs in those regions as Museveni seeks to get first-hand information and briefs about the security situation in the country but also see where to improve.

In 2019, President Museveni made a national tour of all barracks around the country to assess the welfare of the UPDF, listen to complaints of the rank and file in the army, with a view to resolving some of them as part of the normal functions for a head of state who also doubles as the commander in chief of the armed forces in the country.

The development comes on the backdrop of the operations commanded by the president himself targeting Karamajong warriors who have since changed tactics inform of a network that involves criminals with guns, bows and arrows, stick-squads that drive the cows and corroborators (spy network).

These have wreaked havoc leaving a trail of death, rape and destruction and threatening the prevailing peace and security in Karamoja and the neighbouring districts.

During one of the meetings with security personnel, Museveni was told by the third division commander, Brig Joseph Balikuddembe that security has also adopted a new concept of dealing with the warriors.

The new concept, he said targets four groups in these raids including criminals with guns, those with bows and arrows, those with sticks to drive the cows, and collaborators who are in different districts but connected and linking up with the rustlers.