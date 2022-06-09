The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV has launched a drive to end malaria through early diagnosis and treatment, including identifying asymptomatic cases.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Health show a gradual increase in malaria cases confirmed in 71 districts and a positivity rate of 58%.

As Uganda struggles to reduce the increasing prevalence of Malaria in the country, Gabula said he is ready to champion in the renewed efforts to fight against Malaria.

“Our approach will be to launch a nationwide campaign to mobilise and sensitise Uganda against Malaria, advocate for prevention, massive testing, treatment and training on Malaria management,” he said during the launch of the national campaign against malaria at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala

Kyabazinga said he had accepted the request by partners and the Ministry of Health to have his personal involvement as a champion in the fight against malaria in Busoga and Uganda as a whole.

“Experts are advising the need to look at tackling the reservoir of malaria. The ministry should begin to address testing and treating the asymptomatic cases by applying treatment. My prayer is that the ministry considers to urgently establish a blood bank in Busoga and other affected regions to be able to save lives,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, there is a big upsurge of Malaria in Busoga with 12 districts having confirmed malaria outbreak.

Kyabazinga and partners donated 100,000 malaria testing kits to the ministry to help combat the current trends, citing that the diagnosis as remained the challenge.

The minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said the donation of malaria rapid diagnostic test kits was timely.

“His Royal Highness, the Kyabazinga of Busoga has committed to support the fight against malaria. He further indicated that he will be a national champion for the campaign against Malaria,” said Aceng.

Aceng revealed that 71 districts had reported an upsurge in Malaria cases adding that if they are to transform