The Director of Communications at parliament, Chris Obore has warned that anyone who intends to launch any attacks on the person of the speaker of Parliament Anita Among or her office will face his wrath in its fully loaded version.

Obote was dishing the threats during a political interview on Wednesday evening.

During the debate, Obore shocked his fellow panellists when he went native in his defence, urging that the speaker of parliament is from Bukedea like him, and he will not allow anyone to go around attacking her because of mere political situations.

Obore’s statements came from a pitch in which he was making, justifying the recently procured wheels for the office of the speaker and her deputy.

While he said that there is nothing wrong parliament did in procuring the said cars, he added that certain people are using the cars as an opportunity to blackmail Anita Among and this he will not stand.

“I know for a fact that some elements in the government think, who is Among to become number 3 (three)? So, because she was not in the bush, you want to bring her down. I want to send a warning here, that should the blackmail on the person of Anita Among continue, the Obore of Bukedea will come out. I will come here and name those people,” Obore roared.

“You do not attack her for making a contribution to how the government is run because the other day she was this way, who are you? Anita is from Bukedea and it is in Uganda, she has the capability. They first thought she can not handle parliament and now they are embarrassed with how business has gone there,” he added.

Obore still had fuel to cruise through with his point, sending another warning to all that as far as Anita Among is concerned, he does not care about who is behind the attacks.

“For Anita Among I do not care about being fired, you can fire me. I have been fired before, I do not care.”

Following the victory of the Anita Among in the elections of the Deputy Speaker in 2021, Obore was seen in a video at her home in Kololo where he was dancing and jubilating.

In the video, a tipsy Obore was shouting “We are in things, your way is clear” while showering Among with imaginary champagne.