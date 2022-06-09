Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has said that receiving a Heroes’ Day medal is a great motivation, as it proves that his work is appreciated.

The police mouthpiece was among the 81 people to receive medals on Thursday for the different services and roles they have played in the development of the country.

Enanga was awarded with a Golden Jubilee medal for his outstanding contribution and services to the government.

Speaking to journalists shortly after being awarded, Enanga said that the medal is a great motivator and thanked President Museveni for the recognition.

“It really shows that there is much trust and appreciation for the work you do as a police officer. I am happy that after over 20 years, I have been able to receive this medal,” Enanga said.

Enanga also received that this is now the second medal that he has received from government.

“I also received three medals when I was in peace keeping mission, so I have now received five medals so far in my journey as a police officer,” he said.

He said that the service delivery he strives with fellow colleagues in police to achieve has started yielding results and encouraged others to do more in order to maintain the status quo.

This year’s Heroes’ Day was held at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, celebrated under the theme; “Commemorating our Heroes and Heroines: An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda.”

Today 34 people received the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee Medal, 17 received the Nalubaale medal, 18 received the Luweero triangle medal and 5 were awarded the with Damu medal.

Four people were awarded with Long Service Gold Police Medals, 2 Long Serving Police medalists and 2 honorary medals.

The Guest of Honour at this year’s celebration was Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who represented President Museveni.

While delivering the president’s speech, Nabbanja said that NRM leadership remains committed to principal two, which is Pan-Africanism. We support the interaction of East Africa and the African market.

“We must prioritize the creation of jobs and wealth for households,” Nabbanja said.

“It is because of the determination of the NRM government to fight poverty that we have now embarked on the Parish Development Model, a game-changer.”