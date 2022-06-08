Movit has been recognized as the most admired Ugandan personal care brand.

The Movit brand was announced unopposed under the category of best admired personal care

Ugandan brands. by Brand Africa following a survey of the 12th annual ranking of the best

top 100 admired brands in Uganda and East Africa.

Brand Africa Founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, and Uganda Investment Authority,

Director-General, Joseph Kiggundu handed a certificate of recognition to Movit Products Head of Marketing, Robert Kitenda, at Protea Hotel in Kampala.

“For 20 years, Movit Products has positioned itself as a brand that nurtures African values because as a homegrown brand, we are cognizant of the fact that African values remain key in our development.”

that it is the reason why Movit Products builds brands with an African touch to largely

preserve African identity,”Kitenda said.

“Therefore, receiving the award as the best admired Ugandan personal care brand that embodies African values means a lot to our efforts of embracing African values.”

According to Thebe Ikalafeng, the initiative is intended to show and make Africans appreciate their indigenous brands.

“Most of the brands we desire are not from Africa because we are still colonized and hence

don’t believe in our own. We are consistently seeking validation outside Africa yet we have

the best brands,” he said.

He noted that although Africa was known as a dark continent, this movement is changing

through brand-led generations.

Joseph Kiggundu from the Uganda Investment Authority on the other hand, said that the recognition of homemade brands is a clear demonstration that the government has made strides in creating an enabling

investment environment for companies to thrive.

“As you know, the government has been keen and deliberate at promoting local participation

through the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy that is geared at promoting use of

locally manufactured goods and use of local skills. The success of BUBU requires us as

Ugandans to position ourselves and actively participate in building our economies,” he said.

He also urged local brands to utilize the available tax incentives provided by government for

business expansion.

“We have several tax incentives for our home brands which are not utilized. We encourage

all local companies to use them,” he said.

The research was conducted by GeoPoll, the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, with strategic analysis, insights, and ranking conducted by Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights while consultancy was done by Brand Leadership Group, a South African’s branding, strategic communication, and intellectual property advisory firm.