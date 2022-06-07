Political activist, Dr. Stella Nyanzi has advised the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to raise high his defiant fist if he is to ‘liberate’ Ugandans as he promises.

Nyanzi made the comments on Tuesday, while reacting to Kyagulanyi’s ‘State of the Nation’ address, in which he addressed a number of issues including the current escalating prices of commodities in the country.

In the speech held live on his social media channels, the NUP president accused president Museveni of lacking a substantial plan to tackle the current economic hardships in the country which he said have hit hard the common people.

“The ghetto people in our cities, towns and trading centers survive mainly on chapati which also makes kikomando and rollex. Forget this business of Museveni telling us to eat cassava. Cassava or cassava flour cannot make kikomando or even rollex. That only shows how disconnected he is from the reality of the common people,” Kyagulanyi said in his speech.

However, Nyanzi, through her Facebook page expressed disappointment in Kyagulanyi’s speech, saying the NUP principle failed to suggest realistic solutions to Ugandans’ problems.

“There were neither solutions for local masses nor guidance about how to free ourselves from the escalating prices amidst the dictatorship’s extravagancy,” she said.

She added, “There was neither fire in my Ka-blaza’s oration nor his speech! The only ka-bit of fire was in his reference to chapati, kikomando and rolex- the wheat-based foods of the urban poor masses. But even then, Ka-blaza was appealing to Museveni’s kakistocracy for solutions instead of igniting the the people-led revolution of freedom.”

Nyanzi advised Kyagulanyi to rather go back to the drawing board and forge new strategies that can free Ugandas from poverty and oppression.

“Listen up, Ka-blaza! Take off that suit, tie and pin-stripped white shirt. Put on your overalls instead! Unfold your diplomatically clasped hands humbly held as if you are praying the Mirembe Maria saala….Stop combing your trimmed hair and instead grow again your dreadlocks.”

She further told the NUP leader that looking smart in suits and speaking fluent English like he usually does, will not solve Ugandans problems.

“Uganda’s liberation struggle does not need another suitsman speaking suavely in English to the hungry smelly masses. We need the creative rebel artist back on the streets and in the hearts of the masses.”