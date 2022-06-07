Ugandan Olympic champion, Peruth Chemutai on Monday put on a show to cruise to victory in the Women’s 3000m steeplechase at the ongoing FBK Games Hengelo 2022, in Netherlands.

The FBK Games is an annual track and field event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, Netherlands as part of the IAAF World Challenge Meetings.

The 22-year-old emerged triumphant after clocking a time of 9:14.00, to finish ahead of Albanian Luiza Gega (9:15.48) and Kenya’s Celliphine Chespol (9:15.89).

Coming into the games, Chemutai had been widely regarded as one of the favourites despite having last tasted victory at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last August.

Speaking shortly after the race, Chemutai described her win as a comfortable one, adding she was delighted with her performance.

“I feel okay, I am so happy to finish number one. It’s nice weather. I enjoyed the race till the finishing point.” Chemutai said.

She added that her aim this year is to win the upcoming Commonwealth Games and World Championships in Eugene.

“I’m preparing now for the indoor championships in Eugene and Commonwealth Games.”

On the other hand, Uganda’s middle-distance runner, Halimah Nakaayi came second in the 800m with an impressive time of 2:00:87 just behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who won the race with her seasons’s best (2:00:36).