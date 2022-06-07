National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has criticised Museveni’s State House expenditure, saying he will need far less than shs 1 trillion to maintain his presidency if he was to assume control of Plot 1.

Kyagulanyi said that as the country reels with inflation, Museveni continues to extravagantly spend public money on State House, leaving Ugandans to fight for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made these remarks during a Facebook LIVE address that he called “State of our nation address”

“Financial year 2021/22, State House Uganda and the Office of the president have already taken Shs. 971,504,000,000 billion, one of the biggest expenditure,” Kyagulanyi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After spending this money on himself, Museveni is advising people to tighten their seatbelt because of inflation,”

“When I am in power, my family will not need to spend one trillion Ugandan shillings maintaining our presidency.

“We would be like all Museveni’s predecessors who only budgeted for only the office of the president,” he added.

In the 2021/2022 financial year that will end on June 30, the State House had an approved budget of Shs. 410 billion. By the end of the financial year, the figure more than doubled because of supplementary budgets.

Nile Post understands that the State House will spend up to Shs. 429 billion in the coming financial year.

The NUP principal and former presidential candidate said in his address that by him being in State House, it would save Uganda over Shs. 800 billion.

“By removing that extravagant family from our State House, we shall save over Shs. 800 billion including the annual supplementary budgets from State House alone. That is how much we can save by removing Gen Museveni,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi’s address came at a time when Uganda’s growing population is facing fast rising prices of consumer commodities.

The government has been criticised for failing to provide tangible solutions to the inflation in the country, while government officials continue to live large and luxurious lives.