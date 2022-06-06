By Isaac Olupot

NBS Television, a flagship brand of Next Media Services, has maintained its position for the fourth consecutive year as the top brand in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after Brand Africa, once again named NBS Television as the best media brand in Uganda in the 2022 Brand Africa top100 event organized at Protea Hotel.

According to the national brands list announced by Brand Africa, NBS Television scooped the best overall media brand in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other brands were equally awarded in their respective categories as a reward of recognition for their resilience and innovativeness.

Henry Njoroge, the country head of marketing Airtel Uganda, expressed excitement over the results which he termed as legitimate after a tough competition since they are consumer based.

Robert Kitenda, head marketing, Movit products, welcomed the awards because they will market Ugandan brands to the world as standard bearers.

‘’Brands don’t have to go sophisticated in order to standout, Companies should just do what people want and the skies shall be the limit,’’ said Davidson Wadada, marketing associate, Nile Breweries.