A man recently accused by a girl on social media of stealing her phone and money after inviting her out to a high end restaurant has handed himself in to police.

The woman identified as Tinah on Twitter, real names Christine Asingwire last week said she had been lured by a man only identified as King to a date only to steal her iPhone X Max and Shs 100,000 from the bag.

He also left her with an unpaid bill as he vanished in thin air.

The Nile Post has, however, learnt that King has today handed himself in to Kisaasi police.

During his statement to police, the man only identified as King suggested that he was not a stranger to the woman.

“He handed himself over to Kisaasi police. He said that he spent four days with the victim and later stole the phone. Actually he admitted to every allegation by the victim,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said.

He said the suspect has since been transferred to Kira road Police Station for further management.

Cases of young men luring girls for dates and later stealing from them are on the increase in Kampala.

Following the incident by Tinah, several other girls have come out to confess having fallen victim to the same vice by young men who appear to be rich.