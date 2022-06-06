Police spokesperson Fred Enanga is among the total of 81 people who will receive medals of honor from President Museveni to mark this year’s national Heroes’ Day.

Heroes’ Day falls every June 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Minister of State in Charge of Economic Monitoring Peter Ogwang, the event to be held at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, will be celebrated under the theme; “Commemorating our Heroes and Heroines: An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda.”

“As stipulated in the National Honors and Awards Act 2001, the Office of the President under the stewardship of Hon Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda through the Chancery/Presidential Awards Committee will hold an investiture ceremony as part of the program of the day,” Ogwang said, while addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogwang said that this year, the President, who will also be the guest of honor at the event will give out 81 medals.

He said that 34 medalists will receive the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee Medal, 17 will receive the Nalubaale medal, 18 will receive the Luweero triangle medalists and 5 with Damu medal.

“4 people will also be awarded with Long Service Gold Police Medals, 2 Long Serving Police medalists and 2 honorary medals,” Ogwang said.

According to Ogwang, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga will be awarded for his work in police, including demonstrating high professional standards.

Over seventeen thousand two hundred twenty six medals have been awarded to exemplary nationals and non nationals who, according to the awarding committee, deserved honor and recognition.