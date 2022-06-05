The Senior Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Health. Emmanuel Ainebyoona has insinuated that the country could be heading for a new COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Ainebyoona posted on his official Twitter handle on Sunday morning, calling upon people to resort to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) once again.

“Dear tweeps, get vaccinated, wear your mask again, wash your hands and remember to avoid congested places. You will know why this message is important soon. Blessed Sunday,” Ainebyoona tweeted.

While he did not elaborate clearly, Tweeps understood the message to be a recurrency of the COviD-19 pandemic which left 164,153 infections and 3,598 coronavirus-related deaths.

Speaking earlier on the COVID-19 situation, the minister of health, Jane Ruth Aceng hinted that the pandemic could be evolving and therefore bringing the need for vaccinations and boosting.

Aceng stated that there was a need to wear face masks again.

“As the COVID-19 situation keeps evolving, the importance and effectiveness of a booster dose #vaccine becomes more relevant than ever. We need to protect those 50 years & above, those with co-morbidities and everybody. Let’s get vaccinated/boosted & consistently wear face #masks,” she tweeted.

“Avoid mass gatherings as these are potential super spreader events. The #omicron variant prevalence is now low, and may be mild, but causes severe disease and death for those with underlying risks.”

This development comes on the heels of a recent statement by the Ministry of Health in which they removed the PCR requirement for inbound travellers and confirmed that masks were not necessary for those who were fully vaccinated provided they were not in crowded places.