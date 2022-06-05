A number of politicians have been asking whether it’s the role of the minister to be in the field.

However, some seem not to understand, first, the role for Hon. Ogwang which is to monitor the implementation of both central and local government projects, programs and the entire government.

With this work method, a lot of civil servants have been arrested and some prosecuted for mismanaging public funds.

Auditing taking place to make those who used public funds to account for it while others are still under investigation security.

Something which started as a joke has now attracted all anti-corruption agencies and ministries to join Hon. Ogwang in overseeing the implementation of government projects and programs.

I think if all leaders and technical people had taken Ogwang’s direction, Uganda would have achieved the middle-income status.

Despite the huge investment the government is putting into the people, there is a lot published in the media just from Hon. Ogwang’s operations showing the continuous approval of ghost projects, delayed projects and shoddy works discovered at the Local Government.

I want to commend the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Criminal Investigation Director, Inspector General of Government, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the National Building Review Board for coordinating with Hon. Ogwang and build synergies to confront the challenge we have at hand.

During his recent operations in Wakiso District, about 88 projects he visited, over 65billion had been misused. These are just case studies because he did not visit every project since he cannot be everywhere.

This prompted some leaders from Wakiso to criticize Hon. Ogwang’s work method says that he is just witch-hunting them because his mandate is not to arrest civil servants.

Such leaders should know that, Hon. Ogwang will not arrest them but other anti-corruption agencies he coordinates with are mandated to investigate, carry out arrest once they find that there is an abuse of public funds which are within the laws of this country

This government was ushered -in in 1986 and built a very robust structure in terms of representation but with what Hon. Ogwang is showing us on the ground, it leaves a lot to be desired the way political actors are doing what is meant to be done or not.

How can you find a ghost project, shoddy works and money mismanaged in an area where you have a Member of Parliament, LC 5 Chairperson and the Council, LC 3 Council and technocrats in all those levels?

Few weeks ago, President Museveni told the people of Luweero and Nakaseke that those the NRM government trusted with their resources betrayed him.

The irritated people from Luwero and Nakaseke had castigated President Museveni for not developing their districts yet they supported him in the NRA war.

I want to believe that the President was right because in every financial year, like any other districts, Luweero and Nakaseke approve and pass their budgets as well. Where does that approved money go?

I call upon the public, all leaders and technocrats at both central and local government to support Hon. Ogwang as he executes his duties of monitoring government programs and projects which at the end will improve service delivery and reduce corruption.

By David Serumaga

