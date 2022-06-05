As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2022 World Environment Day

Nile Breweries limited (NBL), a subsidiary of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer has reechoed its commitment to protect the environment.

“We depend on healthy, natural environments and thriving communities to brew our beer and we are committed to improving our environment and communities so that our consumers can continue sharing experiences with us for the next 100+ years,” said Clare Asiimwe, the Sustainability Manager at Nile Breweries.

“This year’s spotlight on water, carbon, and recycling gives us an opportunity to reflect on our sustainability goals which include; smart agriculture, water stewardship, circular packaging and climate action, all aimed at environmental protection and sustainably.”

ADVERTISEMENT

World Environmental day is celebrated worldwide every year on June , 5 and this year’s celebration is themed ‘Only one earth’, with focus on living sustainably in harmony with nature.’

According to the Nile Breweries official, as part of their long term strategy, they have for years been working with communities, government and other stakeholders to ensure they create a sustain environment for all where they operate and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asiimwe noted that they will always continue with this strategy.

To this, she revealed that Nile breweries Limited under its parent company, AB InBev in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Ministry of Water and Environment, Directorate of Water Resources Management, (DWRM), Victory Water Management Zone and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) are supporting interventions in River Rwizi catchment area in Western Uganda to ensure restoration and protection of the River Rwizi watershed.

Duli David, the Country Director WWF Uganda Country Office, while commenting on the

project said;

“We have mobilized communities in the river Rwizi catchment area, put in place structures and created awareness about the need to protect this water source that supports over 99,000 people in Western Uganda. What needs to be done next is to scale and create resilience and sustainability,” said David Duli, the country director for World Wildlife Fund.

The beer company also noted that they ensure high water use efficiency of produced across its operations by implementing good practices like dry floor packaging, modulation, optimized cleaning practices, waste water recovery from its Bio treatment plant among others.

“Next week we shall be planting trees on our sites and communities in Mbarara and Jinja, most specifically Njeru Primary School and use the opportunity to spread awareness on environmental conservation to students,” Asiimwe said.

The brewer has said it will also commission water harvesting system for the primary school having donated a

5,000Litre water tank to capture rainwater for utilization at the school which has over 400 scholars as well as donating plastic waste disposal bins to Jinja Hospital to improve waste segregation practices to support reducing waste, ensuring proper waste disposal, and enhancing recycling in communities.

“Our business is one that is closely tied to the natural environment. Every day we are creating a future with more cheers with sustainable practices, products that support local farms and communities, and innovations that meet customer and consumer demands.”

“We are also working at reducing carbon footprint across our value chain by 25% through high energy efficiencies, green logistics and 100%of our purchased electricity from renewable sources. Our plants are implementing solar PV systems and use of biomass boilers.”