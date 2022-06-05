The New Vision Printing and Publishing Company Limited has sacked some of its senior staff , the Nile Post has learnt.

Last year, New Vision was dragged to court by some of its staff for trying to alter the terms of their employment contract from permanent to temporary status.

The Labour Office at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) later halted the staff restructuring process that until a complaint filed by some of its employees was determined.

However, this website has learnt that some of the staff who were behind the complaint to KCCA have now been shown the exit.

These include long serving editor, Milton Olupot (New Vision), Madina Mubiru( Bukedde) and a sub-editor identified as Ahumuza.

“Their (three) contracts ended on May 31. New Vision declined to renew some of the contracts over which staff went to court,” a source familiar with the development told this website.

This website has separately learnt that Olupot was among the staff who had been sent on forced leave without pay during the Covid-19 lockdown.

There are also reports that he was sacked because he had misunderstandings with one of the senior editors.

However, these allegations could not be independently verified as no one was willing to comment about the same..

This website has however learnt that the company Chief Executive Officer, Don Wanyama is not aware of these internal fights.

Wanyama declined to speak on the matter when The Nile Post reached out to him.