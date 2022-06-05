The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has urged Muslims and Ugandans at large to prepare for death before it’s too late.

Mubaje made the remarks during the burial of the late Hajj Tamale at his ancestral home at Kasawo in Mukono district.

Tamale was a renowned special hire driver operating near Wandegeya Market from the late 1960s until his demise.

Mubaje praised the late as a devote Muslim who dedicated his entire life as a volunteer of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council- UMSC since its inception in 1972.

“One of his outstanding attributes was loyalty to UMSC. Day in and out, the late always spared time to come to the UMSC headquarters to acquaint himself with the programs taking place and could not leave unless he had offered his personal salutations to heads of department beginning with the mufti,” said Mubaje.

Mubaje described death as inevitable, saying every human will taste it.

“This calls for preparation because there is no way out,” he told the mammoth crowd of mourners.

Mubaje asked the Muslims to emulate the late Tamale and come forward to support UMSC as it enforces its mandate, which includes strengthening Muslim unity and development.

He urged Muslims never to listen to those clerics who preach the message of division and disunity because it isn’t enshrined in the Quran. He used the same occasion to rally Muslims to participate fully in the forthcoming UMSC national elections.

He later donated a borehole in the honour of the late Tamale to provide the community with safe water and to save them the burden of walking to distant areas in search of water.