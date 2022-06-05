The minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has said that he is now fully recovering emotionally and physically, a year after surviving an assassination that led to the death of his daughter and a driver.

In June last year, a convoy carrying Wamala, a four-star general in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) was shot at in Kisaasi by unknown assailants.

His daughter, Brenda Wamala Nantongo and a driver, Haruna Kayondo, did not survive the tragic incident.

Speaking during the thanks giving ceremony at St Mark Kikandwa Church of Uganda in Nakifumba County, Mukono district, Katumba said that he is now fully recovering from the shock.

He noted that he has endured a tough year since the incident happened, adding that the incident didn’t leave him the same.

“I stand before you as a testimony that God is faithful and merciful. It was by his grace that I am not being referred to as the late Katumba. I am very thankful to God. I want to thank His Excellency the president. The president stood with me,” he said.

He thanked the government, doctors and Ugandans at large for the support rendered to him during a difficult situation.

“I was advised to go away from public life but because of God’s grace, I will continue to save humanity. I will continue to extend love to other people and I will continue to save diligently,” he said.

President Museveni was represented by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who delivered his cash contribution of Shs50m towards the construction of the church. Nabbanja also delivered her personal contribution of Shs10m and Shs 32m from all the ministers.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa condemned people who eliminate others through assassination moves.

Tayebwa said that there is a growing trend in the country where unsuspicious people want to bring down Ugandans who rise to different positions.

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba condemned people who don’t value the lives of others by eliminating them from the surface of the earth saying such acts are punishable by God.

“Let us value life and respect each other’s life (because) each one of us wants to live. Life is very important. There are certain situations which you look back at and wonder how you survived them. Sometimes God does not send us his angels to protect us, he comes himself with his excessive, extravagant power to save us. He comes down and defeats our enemies,” Kaziimba said.