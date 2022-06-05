The executive director, United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima has refuted allegations that she was endorsed by President Museveni for the global position.

Byanyima was responding to a one Dr. Lamech Senyondo on twitter who claimed that her candidature was endorsed by “Museveni (NRM).”

In response, Byanyima said she does not serve as the chief of UNAIDS on behalf of Uganda or any government, noting that the statement was misleading the public.

“You are misled and misleading others. Please read the oath I swore before the UN Secretary General. I solemnly declare and promise to exercise in all loyalty, discretion and conscience,” she said.

To discharge these functions and regulate, Byanyima said her conduct with the interests of the United Nations only in view, and not to seek or accept instructions in regard to the performance of her duties from any government or other source external to the organisation.

Byanyima stressed that she is guided by UN staff rules and regulations and does not act on behalf of any government.

In 2019, Byanyima was appointed as the new UNAIDS executive director, becoming the first Ugandan to hold a position of such global significance.

She, at the time of her appointment, was the executive director of OXFAM, a position she had held for six years since her appointment in January 2013.

Byanyima has held several roles that were affiliated to the governance of the African Union, and has influenced the international agenda at the United Nations through her leadership in many coalitions of civil society organisations.