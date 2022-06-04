The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has urged Ugandans to emulate the Uganda Martyrs who despite the persecution by Kabaka Mwanga, stuck to the truth.

“These days, we see many of the things that happened then return. There is injustice and unfairness in almost all aspects of life. Many are in prison because of their opinions. However, Ugandans must emulate the Uganda martyrs who despite the persecution by Kabaka Mwanga remained resolute on what they believed in,”Bishop Kibuuka said.

The presiding leader of the Evangelical Orthodox Church in Uganda was on Friday speaking during Martyrs day celebrations at the Mamre International Prayer Centre.

Kibuuka also challenged government to ensure that there is no repeat of what happened in the previous regimes, adding that having captured power to change the status quo, the same should be seen to be done by government.

“What used to happen during those days before NRM captured power seems to be returning slowly. Many are these days jailed without any crime committed. Many are in prison because of their opinions. Our government came to fight for peace and justice. We need to see this practically. This injustice must end.”

Kibuuka however noted that government is not solely to blame but rather everyone, adding that injustice is manifested in families, places of work and every aspect of life, adding that there is need for individual assessment but also change in traits.

He urged government to have a change in heart and ensure all those imprisoned innocently or because of their opinions be released, in an act that he said would help to emulate the martyrs.

The leader of the Evangelical Orthodox Church in Uganda asked government to come to their help to fund the development of their pilgrimage site in Namugongo.

The Archbishop for the Charismatic Episcopal Church, Charles Jones, who was the main celebrant urged Ugandans to emulate the martyrs in all they do.

“If you want freedom, good health, peace and happiness, surrender your life to Jesus Christ and let him reign in you,” he said.