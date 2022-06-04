Day one of the Nile Special-sponsored event, Vumbula Jinja, ended blissfully, leaving tourism enthusiasts who had turned up at Nile Nest Resort, beamed with joy and ready for day two.

The first day impressed with a massive turn-up and pure entertainment courtesy of live band performances and performances by different musicians, DJs and emcees.

Prior to the event, tourism enthusiasts from Kampala who had gathered at Uganda Museum, set off for the event at around midday and by 3:pm, had touched down the grounds.

Coming to sun set, Nile Nest was on ‘fire’ with revellers starting to converge in big numbers to have a thrill of the festival.

In the meantime, attendees were treated to exhilarating performances from Evelyn MC and MC Wright.

The Abeeka Band on the other hand, took stage at around 6:00pm and as anticipated, gave revellers an atmospheric feel with their mind blowing live performances.

MC Livin and DJ El Nicho also performed at the 48-hour event.

Promptly at 10pm, Aziz Azion who had been enlisted as the headliner of the day, took stage amid cheers from crowds who had piled in to see the the king of RnB, as regarded to by many.

The singer then delighted revellers with some of his sweet and melodic songs which included; Nkumila Omukwano, Wampiisa, Oxygen and Pain Killer.

The stage, later featured DJ Roja, who thrilled revellers with a mix of non-stop music which the crowds danced to till sweat, leaving them eagerly waiting for Day 2.

Meanwhile, Day two of the 48-hour event is happening today and will feature a massive line up of acts who are expected to entertain the attendees to the maximum.

According to the CEO Vumbula Uganda, Peter Sebulime, the event will also showcase Uganda’s rich heritage through a quartet of fashion, cultural troupes performances and poetry.

The entrance free is only UGX 50,000 (with no activities) and UGX 300,000 (with activities such as; visit to the Source Of Nile, Busowoko Falls, Nile Special plant, Tubing, Water Slides).