By Isaac Olupot

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has launched an information data tracking system aimed at providing efficiency and effectiveness during baseline surveys that inform the Parish Development Model (PDP) implementation.

UBOS executive director Chris Mukiza said the system is vital for the successful release of the PDP funds. The funds could not be released before this data tracking system was ready.

‘The failure of the data collection stage shall definitely affect the whole process since this process clearly defines the locals who are in the subsistence economy from the monetary economy class that would scheme to take advantage of the vulnerable that the project is targeted for,’’ reiterated Mukiza.

The developed system has various capabilities because it gives real-time connectivity, flexible access to re-correct errors and a strong location GPRs to help monitor the progress in the country-side, thereby enabling the quick and reliable exchange of information,” said Mukiza.

To compliment the capacity of the data collectors to deliver, the bureau leadership committed to provide an assortment of equipment’s ranging from laptops, tablets and data routers to all the rurally placed teams.

A total of 45 consultants who are undergoing training on the systems functionality are expected to supervise the project implementation in the 15 classified subregions that form the footprint map of the parish development model.

Mukiza implored government ministries to use the national statistical integrated system. He said it would help end the waste of government funds and ensure they benefit the people they were earmarked for.

The director legal and board affairs Pamela Kansiime cautioned data consultants in-charge of regional collections against breaking the oath of confidentiality by spilling out unauthorised information in-line of duty.

The digital platform launched is as a result of a multisectoral partnership between Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of ICT and ministry Agriculture.

The data collection for the parish development model is expected to commence on 10th June for a period of two weeks.