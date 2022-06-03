The Ntoroko district Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Anselm Kyaligonza has been arrested for irregularly hiring district staff.

Kyaligonza was arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with Uganda Police.

Kyaligonza is accused of irregularly recruiting and appointing over 500 civil servants in excess of the staff ceiling and wage bill and without the approval of both the District and Public Service Commissions.

The CAO in usurpation of the powers of the District Service Commission is alleged to have personally ‘headhunted’ several persons for recruitment.

He issued them appointment letters bearing forged minutes of the District Service Commission and irregularly added them to the district payroll.

Some of the irregularly recruited staff were also paid salaries beyond the scales indicated in their forged appointments.

The actions of the CAO has resulted in over staffing in the different departments in Ntoroko District and a salary shortfall which has caused several staff not being paid for up to six months.

This in turn has resulted in civil unrest especially in the Health Department at various health facilities where staff have laid down their tools.