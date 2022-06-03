Victor Tayebwa

In a bid to provide access to previously underserved market of middle to lower income earners, Copia has ion its one year anniversary, turned focus on helping on how to digitally access goods in peri-urban and urban areas.

Many customers live in peri-urban and remote areas and these customers often face daunting challenges such as limited access to capital and poor infrastructure.

As a result of these challenges, these customers are often locked out of the global economy, a challenge that innovative mobile commerce technologies, like Copia have addressed.

The Copia global CEO Tim Steel said the practice of ordering for goods will not require a user to fill any document, nor does it require a smart phone.

“Ugandans will not require any document or smart phone to order for goods, people in the village can get their goods delivered in the wait for 2 days until of delivery”, Tim Steel.

The Minister of state for Information, Communication and Technology Joyce Nabbosa Sebugwawo urges Copia Uganda to provide employment opportunities to Ugandans in then delivery chain.

“Copia Uganda in its operation since it’s a big country, let it provide job opportunities to Ugandans to help them raise their household income and also reduce on the unemployment issues in the country in both rural and urban areas”, Ssebugwawo said.

Currently the Ministry of ICT is committed to championing digital transformation to ease lives of Ugandans.

“The Ministry of ICT Is still trying hard to make sure all people are on the internet so that people can access goods freely from Copia Uganda”, Ssebugwawo said.

The Uganda Country Director of Copia Uganda Diana Adyemi clarrifies that goods that are delivered to customers are locally manufactured from Uganda.

“The goods that we deal in are basically sourced from Uganda, we don’t deal in imported goods, we deal with companies like Uganda Baati. That operate in Uganda”, Adyemi said.