The Allied Health Workers have decided to call off their strike following successful negotiations with government.

The health workers had laid down their tools on May 16, accusing government of failure to implement the president’s directive to increase their salaries.

This week, government had threatened to sack all striking workers but they continued with the strike.

However, on Wednesday, officials from the Ministry of Health led by the Director General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa and Allied Health Professionals Association led by their chairman, Patrick Alibu held a meeting where it was agreed that all striking health workers resume work.

According to Alibu, the decision to call off the strike followed a common position with the Ministry of Health officials basing on agreed positions.

On the Issue of salary disparities that has been the major cause of the strike, Alibu noted that government agreed to handle the presidential directive to enhance all salaries for health workers and scientists.

“And as stipulated as well by the Minister of Public Service, in his letter dated May 27, 2022, and we are urged to wait for the conclusion of the budget process and the release of the new salary structure effective 2022/23 Financial Year.” Alibu said.

On the scheme of service, he said government reassured that the process would be concluded by mid July 2022 and that this will embrace all schemes of service including degrees.

Furthermore, it was also agreed that no one shall be victimised for participating in the industrial action.

In light of this, Alibu requested that all health workers arrested or victimised by different district leaders or authorities, be released unconditionally. He also called on all striking workers to return to work starting Thursday.

“We ask all the Allied Health professionals in their different discplines underlisted below to go back to work with effect from June 2, 2022 as we continue to wait for the budget process to be concluded and salary structure development by the Ministry of Public Service.” Alibu said.

On his part, Mwebesa explained that the decision to call off the strike was based on reassurances from government that steps have been taken to enhance salary for all health workers with effect from next financial year, 2022/23.

He added that government committed to expediting issues to do with scheme of service for Allied Health Workers and staffing structures through a consultative process with all stakeholders including the allied health workers themselves.

“We therefore, expect all health Workers to report to duty with immediate effect. All striking health workers who will resume duty immediately shall mot be subjected to disciplinary action.” Mwebesa said.