A record number of StarTimes Uganda Premier League games was broadcast by Sanyuka Television this 2021/22 season, marking yet another milestone for the Ugandan-owned and run local television station.

May 21, 2022, marked the climax of the station’s record-breaking season of the most number of games ever broadcast by one broadcaster in a season as Vipers SC were officially crowned league champions in a game and event broadcast live from the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Over the 2021/22 season that started in October 2021, Sanyuka Television broadcasted 89 Live StarTimes UPL games, along with 14 StarTimes FUFA Big League games, 103 games in total. In direct contrast, the topflight league used to have 40 games broadcast a season under former broadcasters, all of whom were foreign and the games they broadcast were limited to select stadia.

The games that Sanyuka Television has broadcast since they took over league broadcast have come from each stadium hosting the league, with the 2021/22 season’s games played across all regions of Uganda and visiting various stadiums such as the St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds Bombo, Greenlight Stadium Arua, Nakeya Stadium Mbarara, and Buhinga Stadium Fort Portal, among others.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved with our StarTimes UPL broadcasts this season. To broadcast 89 matches live from across the country is a true milestone,” said Sanyuka Television Brand Manager, Nicholas Ngobi.

Ngobi added, “We want to thank the fans that have watched all our broadcasts and supported us this season. We also appreciate all our partners that we work with to make these broadcasts possible. Next season, we shall be back with more action from Uganda’s biggest sports leagues.”

While the team is waiting for communication on when the next season will air, Sanyuka Television is repurposing content for online and television consumption. They are also continuing to broadcast other sports disciplines, such as the National Basketball League and the Boxing Champions League, among so many others.

The StarTimes Premier League Season 2021/22 broadcast on Sanyuka Television was sponsored by MTN Uganda, Rubis, Pilsner Lager, and Plascon. StarTimes Uganda is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of Uganda’s topflight league.

You can watch Sanyuka Television via StarTimes Channel 222 and the Afro Mobile app.

